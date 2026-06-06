Assam senior bureaucrat suspended after arrest over alleged AFDC fund misappropriation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A senior bureaucrat in the Assam government has been placed under suspension following his arrest in connection with a case involving alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds.

A few days ago, Naren Chandra Basumatary, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, in connection with alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Managing Director of Assam Fishery Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd during the period 2019-2021. Following his arrest, the Department of Personnel issued a suspension order effective May 26, 2026.

According to the suspension order, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, reported, via a letter dated May 27, 2026, that Naren Chandra Basumatary, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, was arrested on May 26, 2026, in connection with ACB PS Case No. 30/2023 U/S 120(B)/406/409 IPC read with Section 13(1)(a)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), in connection with alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Managing Director of Assam Fishery Development Corporation (AFDC) Ltd during the period 2019-2021. He was subsequently produced before the Special Judge, Assam, on May 27, 2026, and placed on police remand for six days and has thus been detained in custody for more than 48 hours.

The state government, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6(2) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, issued an order that Naren Chandra Basumatary, ACS, has been placed under suspension from service with effect from the date of his arrest, i.e., May 26, 2026, until further orders.

The order further stated that, if released from custody during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Naren Chandra Basumatary will be the same as his last place of posting.

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