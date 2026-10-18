Assam: Construction of Darrang Xahitya Xabha Bhavan's 2nd floor begins

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The construction work of the second floor of the Darrang District Xahitya Xabha's ambitious 'Sahitya Prakalpa Bhavan,' which is being built with the aim of creating a centre for discussion, preservation, and propagation of Assamese language, literature, and culture, formally began with the slab casting on Thursday. The auspicious beginning of the construction was done with lamp lighting by Minister and Chief Patron of the Building Construction Committee Nilima Devi and the President of the Construction Committee and former Minister Basanta Das.

The four-storey Sahitya Prakalpa Bhavan, with a plinth area of 7,000 square feet, is being built entirely with public donations. According to the Chief Secretary of the Construction Committee, Rajib Kumar Deka, the total budget for the building has been fixed at Rs 5 crore. To date, approximately Rs 1 crore 50 lakh has been collected from the general public and with that amount, the ground floor construction has been completed; now the second floor's construction has started.

Apart from public donations, no government grant has been received so far. At the function, Minister Nilima Devi personally donated Rs 50,000.

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