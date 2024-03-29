Assam: Construction of flyover in Demow remains incomplete

DEMOW: The four-lane NH-37 Road construction project in Demow, Sivasagar district, has been underway for about seven years, although the project is still unfinished. The partially completed flyover near the NH-37 Road in the centre of Demow Chariali has caused major issues for both pedestrians and residents of Demow. Traffic jams used to occur in Demow Chariali as a result of the partially completed flyover built near the NH-37 Road, which prevented vehicles from both directions from seeing each other.

Allegations have been made that the NHIDCL and construction contractors' incompetence has resulted in unfinished work on the four-lane section of NH-37 Road as well as the installation of drains beside the road in the Demow of Sivasagar District. According to a local, the funds utilised for the partially completed flyover near the NH-37 Road in the middle of Demow Chariali were squandered. The locals have demanded the concerned authority to complete the work as early as possible.

Also Read: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha expresses resentment over Gauhati High Court verdict on Naba Sarania

Also Watch: