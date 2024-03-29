Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha expresses resentment over Gauhati High Court verdict on Naba Sarania

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Thursday expressed its strong resentment over the verdict of Gauhati High Court that stayed the speaking order of State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) over the ST status of MP Naba Kumar Sarania on March 27. The BJSM questioned as how the reports of SLSC formed by the Government of Assam could be ignored by the HC although the committee was formed with responsibility.

Talking to media persons, the president of the BJSM Janaklal Basumatary said, “We cannot accept the stay order of Gauhati High Court on the speaking order of the State Level Scrutiny Committee over the ST status of MP Naba Kr Sarania. He said it was very unfortunate and unacceptable that the HC has stayed the speaking order of the SLSC on Wednesday. He said the BJSM will file fresh writ petition to double bench to get justice as Sarania’s claim of being Boro Kachari has already been examined by SLSC and found that he does not belong to notified ST community.

“We are going to move Gauhati High Court to file fresh writ petition to double bench very shortly against the staying order of the speaking order on the report of SLSC on ST status of MP Naba Kumar Sarania,” he said adding that the order of the Gauhati High Court was not acceptable for them.

The president of ABSU Dipen Boro, asserted that the ruling had effectively paved the way for Sarania to potentially resume his position as an MP despite allegations of falsified documentation. He emphasized the significance of upholding the authenticity in tribal identity verification and underscored the implications of allowing individuals to hold public office based on fraudulent claims.

Meanwhile, senior Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Kampa Borgyari has condemned the verdict, alleging that it served to disrupt the delicate balance of Bodo-O-Bodo politics within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Borgyari conveyed a loss of trust in the judicial process, insinuating a targeted agenda against a specific community. The sentiment echoed by Borgyari suggested broader implications beyond individual accountability, hinting at potential political repercussions within the region.

