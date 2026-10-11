Assam: Construction of RCC Bridge in Tengabasti Inaugurated by MLA Padma Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika on Saturday formally inaugurated the construction work of an RCC bridge connecting Shivpuri in Tengabasti with Hajong Gaon under Naduar constituency.

The bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.32 crore under the Assam Government’s Assam Rural Road Bridge Programme (ARRBP), with funding received from the World Bank. The much-awaited bridge is expected to improve connectivity and transportation for people living in the rural area. Addressing the gathering, MLA Hazarika stated that Naduar constituency had been sanctioned 22 RCC bridges under the State Government’s scheme. Of these, construction work on 12 bridges is already underway.

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