Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika lays foundation for Rs 8 crore modern building at century-old Jamuguri Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A new modern school building will be constructed on the campus of the centenary-old Jamuguri Higher Secondary School with an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika laid the foundation stone for the proposed building on Wednesday in the presence of dignitaries. A public meeting was organised on the school premises to mark the occasion. Addressing the gathering, MLA Hazarika urged the teachers to remain focused on maintaining the academic standards of the institution, which has completed more than a century of its educational journey.

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