Assam: Controversy Erupts as VVPAT Goes Missing in Udalguri District

GUWAHATI: Amid election preparations in Udalguri district, Assam, a contentious issue has arisen as one VVPAT machine, marked with the unique identifier EVTEB96784, has been reported missing. This revelation has stirred controversy and prompted a preliminary inquiry by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, raising questions about the security and integrity of the electoral process in the region.

According to official reports, during the initial randomization process of segregating machines assembly segment-wise, it was discovered that the aforementioned VVPAT machine could not be located physically. This discovery has led to concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the electoral machinery in Udalguri.

The allocated count of 267 machines for the Bhergaon segment further complicates the matter, as the missing unit could potentially affect the voting process in this particular area. The disappearance of such a crucial component has left election officials scrambling to rectify the situation and ensure the smooth functioning of the electoral process.

A preliminary inquiry, spearheaded by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer deputed from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Assam, has been swiftly initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing VVPAT machine. Despite assurances of stringent security measures, including 24x7 CCTV coverage and armed security personnel in the strong room where the machines are stored, doubts persist regarding the efficacy of these protocols.

In response to the growing concerns, the CEO Assam released a press statement suggesting that the missing VVPAT machine may have been inadvertently shifted to the ECIL factory along with other non-functional units following the completion of the First Level Checking (FLC) process. Efforts have been initiated to liaise with ECIL to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing unit and rectify the situation promptly.

Furthermore, the CEO Assam has warned of strict action against any dereliction of duty found on the part of concerned district officials, emphasizing the importance of accountability and transparency in the electoral process. As the investigation unfolds, all eyes remain on Udalguri district, awaiting resolution and clarity regarding the missing VVPAT machine and its potential implications on the upcoming elections.

In the wake of this controversy, stakeholders and citizens alike are calling for enhanced vigilance and oversight to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and ensure fair and transparent elections in Udalguri district, Assam.