Lok Sabha Polls: Udalguri District Commissioner Dr. Sadnek Sing addresses media

KALAIGAON: Udalguri district administration has geared up its preparation to conduct a free and fair election in the eleven Assembly segments namely 31 Rangiya LAC, 32 Kamalpur LAC, 43 Tamulpur LAC( ST), 44 Goreswar LAC, 45 Bhergaon LAC, 46 Udalguri LAC( ST ), 47 Mazbat LAC, 48 Tangla LAC, 49 Sipajhar LAC, 50 Mangaldai LAC and 51 Dalgaon LAC. Briefing in a press conference on Monday, Dr. Sadnek Sing, District Commissioner of Udalguri cum RO of Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency said that elections for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency is slated for April 26 for which notification will be issued on March 28. The last date for filing of nomination is fixed on April 4 while scrutiny of nominations is fixed on April 5. The last date for withdrawing candidatures is April 8.

Darrang-Udalguri HPC have a total of 21, 87,160 voters. Male voters are 10, 99,294 while 10, 87,847 are females and third gender voters are 19, District Commissioner Dr. Sing said. Election Officer Kulbhusan Pegu and DIPR Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Rajkhowa were present at the meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival begins

Also Watch: