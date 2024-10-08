CPM Urges Bangladesh's Interim Government to Ensure Minority Safety During Durga Puja

A correspondent

Silchar: Condemning the ongoing torture against the minorities in Bangladesh after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government, the Cachar and Hailakandi units of CPM appealed Md Yunus-led interim government of the neighbouring state to ensure security during the ensuing Durga Puja. Dulal Mitra, the general secretary of CPIM in a press release said, Hindus were subject to regular attacks in Bangladesh by some communal forces. The Islamic fundamentalists had started to create a large scale disturbances as the country faced acute instability following the fall of the Hasina regime. Minorities like the Hindus, Christian and Buddhists had become soft target for the Islamic fundamental forces. The communal forces had been trying to create disturbances during the Durga Puja. The left party had urged upon the interim government of the Bangladesh to ensure safe, peaceful and incident-free Durga puja. The CPIM further asked the Indian government to take diplomatic steps towards the recent development in the neighbouring country where the minorities were constantly targeted by the Islamic fundamental forces.

