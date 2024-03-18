Assam: Coordination committee for former students as Demow College completes 54 years

DEMOW: The Demow College has completed its glorious 54 years and had crossed its golden Jubilee year. To commemorate the occasion a group of former Demowians from 2017 batch has decided to form a Samanoirakhi Committee on Saturday. Under the appeal of the convenors, Gunamoni Gogoi and Dulurani Phukan, a meeting got organized in the Demow College among the former students of the college. Bhim Kanta Dehingia, retired Administrative Officer as well as former student of the college presided over the meeting.

Dr. Krishna Jyoti Handique, Principal of Demow College, Wakidur Rahman, librarian, Jadumoni Borah, former GS of Demow College along with many former students were present in the meeting. The former students of the institution recalled their experience during their college days and took resolution to organize alumni meet within this year. In the meeting Bhim Kanta Dehingia was selected as the president, Rajkishore Bhumij as the working president, Chatradhar Gogoi and Sailen Dehingia as joint secretaries of the primary phase of former Students Samanoirakhi Committee.

