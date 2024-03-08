Assam: Commemorative speech on “Psychology of Winning” organized in Demow College

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Birendra Nath Chetia Social Trust and in association with Demow Press Club, a commemorative speech on the topic, “Psychology of Winning” was organized in the auditorium of Demow College recently. As per the schedule, the programme started with plantation of saplings in the memory of Birendra Nath Chetia which was planted by Hamida Begum, retired HOD of Sociology Department, Demow College. The earthen lamp in front of the photo of Birendra Nath Chetia was lit by Binod Borgohain, retired teacher of Athabari Higher Secondary School, Arpana Chetia, wife of late Birendra Nath Chetia and Demow Press Club members.

The dignitaries were felicitated with a phulam gamosa in the programme. Dr.Pranjal Buragohain, Associate Professor of Education Department, Dibrugarh University was felicitated with a phulam gamosa, book and a citation and the Demow Press Club members also felicitated Dr.Pranjal Buragohain. Dr.Bipul Gogoi, retired Vice-Principal of Demow College inaugurated the commemorative speech programme and spoke about Birendra Nath Chetia and said that he was the student of Birendra Nath Chetia. Dr.Pranjal Buragohain, Associate Professor of Education Department, Dibrugarh University was present in the programme as the speaker. Dr.Pranjal Buragohain, Associate Professor of Education Department, Dibrugarh University spoke broadly on the topic “Psychology of Winning”. According to him, if someone wants to live a happy and fulfilling life, they need learn how to succeed.

