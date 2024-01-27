Assam: Cops Arrest Four Suspected ULFA (I) Cadres In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Assam police apprehended four youths over their alleged links with the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I), from Guwahati, officials aware of the matter informed.

As per officials, acting on specific information, a police team launched a search operation in different parts of the city ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and nabbed the four suspected ULFA-I cadres. However, the cops have refrained from revealing the identities of the arrested accused and they are being held at an undisclosed location.

“We received specific information and nabbed the suspected youths. Later it was found that they had links with ULFA-I,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.