Assam: Cops Arrest Four Suspected ULFA (I) Cadres In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Assam police apprehended four youths over their alleged links with the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I), from Guwahati, officials aware of the matter informed.
As per officials, acting on specific information, a police team launched a search operation in different parts of the city ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and nabbed the four suspected ULFA-I cadres. However, the cops have refrained from revealing the identities of the arrested accused and they are being held at an undisclosed location.
“We received specific information and nabbed the suspected youths. Later it was found that they had links with ULFA-I,” a police officer said on condition of anonymity.
The police have said that their mobile phones have been confiscated and added that their social media accounts are being scrutinized for further information. Several ULFA-I linkmen and cadres were arrested last year in Assam based on their social media posts.
The cops further went on to say that the accused are undergoing interrogation, adding that a probe to look into the matter is underway.
Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, in December last year, warned the youths to be careful about their social media posts and to refrain from falling into the traps of recruitment campaigns of such militant outfits.
Meanwhile, a team of Demow Police apprehended three suspected ULFA (I) linkmen last week. According to sources, a team of Demow Police conducted a search operation in different places of Demow area and apprehended three suspected ULFA (I) linkmen.
They had been identified as Madhujya Barua (23) of Rupahibam near Demow, Bhaskar Nath (35) of Bokota Nakatanir and Satyaranjan Gogoi (36) of 1 No Bezapathar Moran. A case had been registered in Demow Police Station and the trio were produced before a Sivasagar court on January 20.