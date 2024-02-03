Assam: Cops Nab Alleged 'Recruiter' Manash Chaliha Amid ULFA-I Spying Controversy

GUWAHATI: Amid the controversy surrounding the espionage at the camp of the banned insurgent group the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), the cops have nabbed the alleged 'spy recruiter' identified as Manash Chaliha.
According to reports, Chaliha has been apprehended from a hotel in West Bengal in connection with a case of fraud that was filed against him at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.
Reports have also emerged that Chaliha's statement has been recorded by the police.
As per sources, Chaliha has been hiding at a hotel in West Bengal, from where he was eventually arrested, ever since the controversy surrounding the arrest of an alleged spy at the ULFA-I camp came to the fore. He is soon expected to reach Guwahati.
He has been apprehended on the basis of a case of fraud registered against him in 2023, where he allegedly cheated a businessman of Rs. 8 lakhs.
Chaliha came to the limelight for all the wrong reasons after a video was published by the ULFA-I on social media where an alleged spy going by the name of Manash Borgohain stated that Chaliha had recruited him as a spy.
Borgohain, in his last video, claimed that Chaliha happened to be the zonal head of the police's special branch and was involved in recruiting men and women for spying on the ULFA-I camp.
The alleged spy also went on to claim that he had personally known Chaliha as both their girlfriends are mutual friends.
In an astonishing revelation, Borgohain accused Chaliha of providing training to the women recruits to honey-trap ULFA-I leaders at the camp.
Meanwhile, Chaliha, while hiding, had shared a video via social media, where he dismissed the allegations leveled against him and affirmed his innocence.
He said that he has been dragged into the controversy and added that he was an organic farmer. He also distanced himself from Manash Borgohain, asserting that he has no connections with the alleged spy whatsoever.
