Assam: Cops Nab Alleged 'Recruiter' Manash Chaliha Amid ULFA-I Spying Controversy

GUWAHATI: Amid the controversy surrounding the espionage at the camp of the banned insurgent group the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I), the cops have nabbed the alleged 'spy recruiter' identified as Manash Chaliha.

According to reports, Chaliha has been apprehended from a hotel in West Bengal in connection with a case of fraud that was filed against him at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

Reports have also emerged that Chaliha's statement has been recorded by the police.