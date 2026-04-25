Assam: Couple attacked by robbers at home in Nagaon, hospitalized in critical condition

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The entire town has been gripped by shock following reports of a robbery that took place late on Thursday night at the residence of a physician in Morikolong, under the jurisdiction of the Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon. According to reports, a gang of five to six robbers broke into Dr Ranjit Saikia’s home, wreaked havoc, and looted the premises. When confronted, the robbers attacked with sharp-edged weapons, leaving both Dr Ranjit Saikia and his wife, Ruprekha Bhuyan, critically injured. Both victims were subsequently rushed to the Guwahati International Hospital for medical treatment.

A police team, led by the Superintendent of Police, visited the crime scene to assess the situation. It has been reported that, during the robbery, the physician’s wife, Ruprekha Bhuyan, sustained a severe injury to the lower part of her neck, resulting in profuse bleeding.

Condemning the incident, local residents alleged that frequent robberies are occurring in the area due to negligence in police patrolling during the night hours.

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