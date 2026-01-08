Guwahati

Basistha Police arrest two more robbers, gang strength falls to six

Basistha police arrested two more members of a notorious Assam robbery gang, cutting its active strength to six and hitting organized crime hard.
GUWAHATI: Basistha police have apprehended two more members of a notorious robbery gang, reducing its active strength to six, officials said on Wednesday. The latest arrests involved Riazul Islam from Dimapur and Sanjib Sharma, also known as Babu, a resident of Howraghat in Nagaon. Prior operations had already led to the detention of six other gang members in connection with multiple high-profile robberies. Authorities said the gang had been responsible for a spate of robberies across Guwahati and other parts of Assam, specializing in car hijackings and warehouse thefts. Police described the arrests as a significant blow to the gang’s operations and an important step toward curbing organized criminal activity in the region.

