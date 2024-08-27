Assam: Couple Found Dead After Drowning In Chiri River While Bathing

CACHAR: In a fatal incident, a couple tragically lost their lives by accidentally drowning while taking a bath in the Chiri River.

The incident has been reported to have occurred at Kamranga in Lakhipur in Assam's Cachar district. The deceased has been identified as Jaggu Kal and his wife Anjana Kal, both of whom were labourers.

Tragedy struck when the couple went to take a dip in the Chiri River after completing their work last Saturday. According to reports, Anjana Kal suddenly got submerged under the water, resulting in her death by drowning.