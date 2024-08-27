Assam: Couple Found Dead After Drowning In Chiri River While Bathing

CACHAR: In a fatal incident, a couple tragically lost their lives by accidentally drowning while taking a bath in the Chiri River.
The incident has been reported to have occurred at Kamranga in Lakhipur in Assam's Cachar district. The deceased has been identified as Jaggu Kal and his wife Anjana Kal, both of whom were labourers.
Tragedy struck when the couple went to take a dip in the Chiri River after completing their work last Saturday. According to reports, Anjana Kal suddenly got submerged under the water, resulting in her death by drowning.
Her husband Jaggu Kal made a full-fledged attempt to save her life but instead, he also ended up getting drowned in the river, leading to his demise.
Swift action ensued as a search operation led by police and SDRF forces was launched but initial efforts to trace the missing couple turned out to be futile.
The lifeless bodies of the missing couple were eventually recovered from the river near Lakhipur Kangali Basti, several kilometers from the original location on Monday.
Their bodies were initially spotted by local residents who notified the concerned authorities about this discovery. The cops arrived at the scene along with SDRF personnel and transported the bodies to Silchar Medical College for post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a young boy from Tripura lost his life by drowning in a water body.
The incident took place in the Nirbhaypur village under Kathalia block of Sonamura subdivision of Tripura.
The victim had been identified as Bikash Bhowmik (15), a Class IX student. He was the son of a farmer and small trader Biplab Bhowmik aged 38 years. The incident took place when the victim had gone to take a bath in the pond behind his home in the Purba Para locality.
After he failed to return in due time, his parents launched a search operation on the bank of the pond but did not find him. A few neighbours then got down to the pond and discovered the lifeless body of the victim.
His parents and neighbours tried to resuscitate him and later took him to the Kathalia hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead, casting a shadow of sorrow in the entire region.
