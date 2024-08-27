Assam: Love Dispute Leads To Youth's Murder By Friends In Moran

MORAN: A deeply disturbing incident pertaining to a love rivalry has come to light at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

A youth was allegedly murdered by his friends due to a relationship-related dispute. The victim has been identified as Kapil Bora, a first-year student enrolled at Moran College and hailing from Demow in Sivasagar district.

As per reports, the heinous crime took place when two of his friends lured him to a secluded location at a tea estate. Failing to sense their intention, the victim trusted his friends and accompanied them without suspicion.

Little did Kapil know what destiny had in store for him as he was mercilessly strangled to death by them. A love affair is attributed as the reason behind the gruesome act.