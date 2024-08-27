Assam: Love Dispute Leads To Youth's Murder By Friends In Moran

MORAN: A deeply disturbing incident pertaining to a love rivalry has come to light at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
A youth was allegedly murdered by his friends due to a relationship-related dispute. The victim has been identified as Kapil Bora, a first-year student enrolled at Moran College and hailing from Demow in Sivasagar district.
As per reports, the heinous crime took place when two of his friends lured him to a secluded location at a tea estate. Failing to sense their intention, the victim trusted his friends and accompanied them without suspicion.
Little did Kapil know what destiny had in store for him as he was mercilessly strangled to death by them. A love affair is attributed as the reason behind the gruesome act.
The lifeless body of the victim was recovered by the police, following which, a probe was initiated to look into the matter. Both the suspects have been apprehended. One of the accused has been identified as Raja Das, while the identity of the second individual has not yet been revealed.
During interrogation, both the culprits have reportedly confessed to the crime.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, police in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh arrested a person for killing his wife and an infant, a senior police officer said on Sunday.
The cops arrested 35-year-old Gangngam Gangsa, a resident of Khanu village under Wakka circle of the district for killing his wife Ngamjun Gangsa and their infant Phagang Gangsa on Saturday, Longding superintendent of police (SP) Dekio Gumja informed.
According to the SP, one Mangu Pansa filed an FIR at Longding police station alleging that Gangngam Gangsa had shared a picture of his wife and their infant in a whatsapp group, claiming responsibility for their murder at Lower School Colony, Jibo.
A local dao and spade were seized from the crime scene and a post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their relatives.
