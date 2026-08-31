Assam: Couple from Jiribam arrested in Tamil Nadu murder case

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a dramatic turn of events, Guduvanchery police in Tamil Nadu arrested a couple from Jiribam in connection with the alleged murder of a woman. The arrested couple have been identified as Manik Uddin Laskar alias Rahul of Sonabarighat in Cachar district and Bhagabati Majhi alias Ayesha Begum of Odisha. On Saturday, a team of Guduvanchery police, along with their Cachar counterparts, apprehended Rahul and Bhagabati from two separate locations in Jiribam district of Manipur, close to the Assam border.

Police sources said the 22-year-old youth from Cachar was allegedly involved in the murder of 38-year-old Hayathun Isha, who was living in Guduvanchery near Chennai. Her husband was running a grocery shop. Manik Uddin, who worked at a garment shop, was staying in a rented house along with Bhagabati Majhi and Isha’s son, Yusuf Khan. Police suspect that Manik Uddin and Isha were in a relationship. However, the exact motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

The most disturbing aspect of the crime was that parts of Isha’s body were allegedly packed inside a trolley bag and placed aboard the Tamil Nadu Express. Police also suspect that Majhi was involved in the crime.

The case first came to light in early August when a decomposed body inside the trolley bag was found near Agra. Meanwhile, Yusuf lodged a missing complaint. The investigation, initially conducted by Agra police, eventually zeroed in on Manik Uddin and Majhi. The head of the body, however, remained untraced till Sunday.

Also Read: Transgender woman found murdered in Rangia, live-in partner surrenders to police