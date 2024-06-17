Assam: Couple seriously injured in attack by land mafia at Nagaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A couple was grievously injured in a sudden attack by a gang of land mafia at their rented house itself near at Nagaon Uttar Haibargaon area under Haibargaon Outpost last night here. The injured couple identified as Nagen Saikia and his wife Anima Saikia, was immediately admitted in a local hospital at a critical condition here, sources added.

Sources claimed that police from Haibargaon Outpost immediately arrested one woman identified as Khaleda Begum and another person in connection with the barbaric attack right after incident. However police operations against the other attackers are on till the time of filing this report here.

It's learnt from the sources that a large gang of land mafia well equipped with arms led by Khaleda Begum invaded the rented house of Nagen Saikia and leaped on Saikia and his wife leaving both of them with grievous injuries. Besides, the attackers vandalised their rented house and destroyed their CCTV cameras, monitoring system and other furniture.

On being informed, when Haibargaon police rushed to the spot, the attackers had left the spot after looting their valuable things and other gold ornaments, sources added.

