Assam: CPI condemns Nagaon police over detention of student protesters

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Communist Party of India (CPI), Nagaon District Committee, has strongly condemned the police action against students who were detained during a peaceful demonstration at Nagaon’s Clock Tower on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the party, students had assembled to express solidarity with the nationwide movement demanding accountability over the alleged NEET question paper leak and comprehensive reforms in the country’s education system. The CPI alleged that the police prevented the students from holding a peaceful democratic protest and forcibly took them into custody.

The party claimed that the detained students were allegedly dragged to Nagaon Sadar police station and treated ‘like hardened criminals.’ Some of the students reportedly alleged that police personnel pulled them by their collars and hair while detaining them. The CPI described the incident as a serious infringement of democratic rights and an example of authoritarian conduct.

The statement further alleged that nine students, including student leader Birinchi Bora, were detained as part of what it termed a government policy of suppressing democratic dissent.

At a meeting held at the CPI district office in Nagaon, district secretaries Ratul Bora and Gobin Nath strongly criticised the police action. They urged the Nagaon police to remain impartial, uphold constitutional values, and protect citizens’ democratic rights instead of acting under political influence.

The CPI leaders also criticised the district administration, stating that a better understanding of the history and significance of student movements would have prevented what they described as unnecessary intimidation of students and their parents. They appealed to the administration to respect democratic traditions and ensure that citizens are allowed to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

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