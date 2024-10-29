Assam: Sonitpur CPI(M) stages protest in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The Sonitpur District CPI(M) staged protest on Monday near Court Chariali in Tezpur, made demands to curb rising prices, cancel the “One Nation, One Election” proposal, address unemployment issues, stop violence against women, and halt the sale of public sector enterprises. Their protest opposed the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, rising prices, and advocates for lowering petrol and diesel retail prices, addressing unemployment, stopping the privatization of essential services, and implementing measures to curb crimes against women and protect young girls from sexual assault. A protester stated that rising petrol and diesel prices have fueled inflation, increasing the costs of vegetables, grains, and other essential goods.

District committee officials, including secretary Maneswar Boro, Abam Tiwari, Niru Dutta, Amitabh Choudhury, Hemanta Kakati and Leela Bhuyan were present at the protest.

