GUWAHATI: Assam police caught four people from various parts of the state for allegedly trying to play foul and manipulate the rules of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

Some of the arrested candidates are reportedly two exam applicants appearing for the examination. They include Rabin Kumar Bora from Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, and Sapon Das from Morigaon district. The other two suspects apprehended were female candidates going to sit for the exam. The police declined to divulge their names.

The police case is that Bora had collected the roll numbers of two candidates for the ADRE-one from Golaghat district and another from Jorhat district.

Then he briefed them about what to do during the exam and communicated all this with Das over phone. There, however, was no question of money transaction in their exchange.

All the accused were later brought to court.

The ADRE had carried out its plans on Sunday with proper security arrangements without any untoward incidents. The examination had been designed to be held for filling up Group-III posts in Assam government departments. To ensure that the whole process was transparent, the State Government had carefully prepared the ground by making proper preparations for smooth sailing of the whole exercise.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the officers and staff with all his heart for all their efforts to ensure the success and peaceful culmination of the first Assam Direct Recruitment Exam.

The Chief Minister of Haryana praised government staff holding the commendations in hand to do the hard work in accomplishing this important task smoothly, taking to the social media platform X. He believed the peaceful conduct of the exam was the major achievement.

1,11, 23, 204 candidates all from Assam have appeared for Grade III exams held by State Level Recruitment Commission across various centres on Sunday during the massive recruitment process. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, or SEBA, has conducted the examinations that commenced at 10:30 am on Sunday at 2,305 centres across the state.