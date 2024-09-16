Assam: Dassault invests Rs 240 crore in a state-of-the-art training facility in State

GUWAHATI: Dassault Aviation is investing Rs 240 crore to set up a new training hub in Assam, which is a major boost for the region.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "This is a state-of-the art facility in aerospace and electric vehicle engineering for local workers." Courses would be run in areas like aircraft maintenance, avionics, aerospace engineering, and EV technologies.

Dassault wants to bring in its global expertise at one place and hence start producing a skilled workforce, and simultaneously, there will be a strengthening of the country's still-nascent aerospace industry.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the announcement made by Dassault Aviation as a strategic decision for Assam. He said that Dassault's investment fits into our vision to make Assam a hub for high-tech industries and skill development.

The CM further mentioned that the center will create employment, raise technological know-how, and also help galvanize growth in the region's economy.

The center of training is anchored at the hub of Assam Engineering College in Guwahati. It will function "hub-and-spoke" with 50 institutions spread all across the state.

For three, the alliance will work on developing skilled workers in the aerospace, defence, and electric vehicle space. Investment here comes from Dassault Systèmes that is a tech division of the Dassault Group along with Rs 200 crores. The state government pitches in with Rs 40 crores. Changing the game in Assam, a new initiative with an aim to change the industrial landscape by setting a focus on AI, robotics, and advanced defence systems.

It would contribute to the quest for self-reliance in critical domains and is also in line with the "Make in India" initiative that acts as a catalyst for local production and innovation.

Speaking during the investiture ceremony of the Chief Minister, Chief Minister Sarma explained that this hub is a progression upon the earlier initiatives taken with TATA Group on skill training within the polytechnic institutes and informs, "This association with Dassault Systèmes is a huge step forward toward a knowledge-driven economy.".

Being one of the focus points for aerospace and electric vehicle technologies, this investment will draw more industrial interest and build a healthy technology ecosystem. Positioning Assam on the world industrial platform, this would be a stepping stone to becoming a high-tech leader in industries for the country.