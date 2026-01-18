Assam: Crackdown on cattle smuggling in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Based on specific information, a team led by the OC of Demow police station conducted an operation in Rajmai near Demow on Friday morning and seized a container vehicle and a truck that were carrying illegally smuggled cattle. According to information received, a container vehicle (NL01AF0592) and a truck (AS01FC6944) were carrying smuggled cattle from Bordumsa Bazar and heading towards Nagaon. 39 cattle heads in one vehicle and 41 in the other were found and both vehicles seized. According to police sources, four persons with the two vehicles were apprehended and taken into custody. Further investigation is ongoing.

