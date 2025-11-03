Traffic Police Officer Faces Locals’ Heat after Drunk Driving in Dibrugarh’s Chowkidingee

Dibrugarh: An intoxicated traffic police officer reportedly created a ruckus at Chowkidingee in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. As per sources, the officer went on a rampage crashing into several vehicles while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The drunken officer was driving a vehicle bearing registration number AS06F8135. Reportedly, upon inspection, many bottles of liquor were recovered inside the vehicle.

Locals claimed that several vehicles were damaged in the incident. The entire incident has created a heated situation in the Chowkidingee area.

On the other hand, infuriated locals questioned, “You are the ones who cause accidents by drunk driving. But you harass and fine the public in the name of drunk driving. We will not let go this traffic police officer easily. He is taking advantage of his designation.”

When another traffic police officer reached the spot and intervened, the locals accused him too for trying to shield the accused. “Why are you trying to protect the drunken officer? He has hit so many vehicles and created a ruckus on the road. Would you spare him if he was not an officer and a common man? There is no use protecting him,” said the locals.

Later, upon being informed about the incident, the police arrived at the incident spot and reportedly brought the situation under control.