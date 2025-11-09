Assam: Crackdown to begin on illegal parking near hospitals in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid regular public complaints of illegal parking creating massive traffic congestion, Silchar Municipal Corporation finally decided to act with a firm hand. The SMC has decided to launch a comprehensive enforcement drive to curb rampant roadside parking from Rangirkhari Point to Silchar Medical College Road. The initiative comes after several complaints were received regarding the obstruction of hospital entrances and traffic congestion in the adjoining areas.

The increasing number of improperly parked vehicles along this crucial route has been causing significant inconvenience to patients, attendants, and emergency vehicles. Many hospital authorities had also raised concerns that such unruly parking practices had been hampering the timely movement of ambulances during peak hours.

To address the issue, a joint verification drive will be conducted by the District Transport Office (DTO), Cachar, the Silchar Police, and officials from the Silchar Municipal Corporation. The team will identify violators and impose fines or penalties on vehicles found parked in restricted zones or along roadsides that block access to hospitals.

