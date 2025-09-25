Silchar Medical College & Hospital Road Diversion Announced for Puja Repair Work

Officials clarified that while one lane will remain shut for construction and festival preparedness, traffic flow in both directions will continue uninterrupted through the alternate lane. This arrangement, the authorities assured, has been designed to minimize disruption for commuters and to keep vehicular movement smooth even during the repair and beautification work.

The PWRD, under the supervision of Executive Engineer Aniruddha Nag of the Silchar & Udharbond Territorial Road Division, is carrying out the work as part of pre-festival infrastructure readiness.

The official statement reads “We regret the inconvenience caused, but the work is essential for ensuring a safe and improved road experience for the public during Durga Puja".