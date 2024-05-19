Assam: Crime Prevention and Detection Squad team rescued woman from clutches of traffickers

KOKRAJHAR: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of RPF, Alipurduar, NF Railway while conducting a night surveillance drive at around 22: 10 hours on Thursday in train no.15658 Dn Brahmputra Mail, rescued a tribal girl aged 19 years hailing from Sonitpur district of Assam from the clutches of a woman trafficker from coach no. B-lll (AC-lll) while the train was approaching Falakata railway station in West Bengal. It has been learnt that the teenaged girl was being carried to Delhi on pretext of providing her with a lucrative job.

As per latest report, police officials from Sonitpur on reaching Jalpaiguri on Saturday, took custody of the human trafficker for further legal action.

