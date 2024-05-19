Assam: RTI application embroils into controversy in Sadiya of Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA : An RTI application submitted to the public authority in Sadiya of Tinsukia district in connection with an affectation project is embroiled into controversy after a non-designated official replied to the applicant without the knowledge of designated Forest department APIO in complete violation of Right to Information Act 2005.

According to information, Anupam Gogoi of Tupsingha village in Chapakhowa under Sadiya sub-division filed an RTI on 16.3.2024 seeking information of an afforestation project on 50 hectares of land at Simoluguri in Kundil Kolia Reserve Forest under Sadiya Forest Range as he suspected swindling of fund without completing the project barring fencing works even as the plantation site was handed over to the contractor by the Divisional Forest Officer Doomdooma on 22.3.2022. The record revealed that the DFO Doomdooma handed over 285 ha plantation site to the State Head GraminVikash Trust-cum-Plantation Contractor under Assam Project on Forest & Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) Phase-II of which 50 ha is Simoluguri under Sadiya Range and 235 ha of land at Borpathar under Saikhowa Range.

To his astonishment, Anpam Gogoi also an activist of Sadiya Xocheton Yuba Manch received the reply of his RTI application from Ranger of Sadiya Range Khirod Saikia on 26.4.2024 in plain paper under his official seal and signature vide letter no.SD/37/RTI/2024/143-144 referring Sadiya SDO’s letter no SRTI/2020/250 of 26.03.2024. Saikia in reply stated almost his inability to furnish the information sought by Anupam Gogoi and advised him to communicate with the concerned higher authority as most of the information he sought were not in his office records.

Significantly the RTI application of Anupam Gogoi was not forwarded to APIO Forest. When contacted by this correspondent, Praneswar Das DFO Doomdooma and also the APIO expressed total ignorance of the said RTI application and categorically stated that the RTI application in question neither was forwarded to his office as designated PIO nor brought to his notice. He maintained that the matter related to RTI should have carried under his signature and official designation. Meanwhile Sadiya Xocheton Yuba Manch demanded a high level inquiry on plantation project and has sought intervention of the Chief Minister in entire matter.

