Assam: Critically injured in Nalbari Gangapur attack Mridumudra Deka dies

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Mridumudra Deka, a resident of Gangapur and the second victim who had sustained critical injuries in the brutal attack that took place at Chamata Rupiabathan–Gangapur in Nalbari district on May 31, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment. According to reports, the incident has been described as a ‘love jihad’ attack allegedly carried out by Roz Ali. Student leader Madhurjya Barman, a resident of Bhakatpara in Rupiabathan and the victim’s cousin, was killed on the spot during the incident. With Mridumudra’s death, a fresh wave of grief has engulfed the entire Nalbari district.

According to hospital sources, Mridumudra’s multiple injuries had been gradually healing. She had regained consciousness, was able to speak with visitors, and had even resumed eating. However, the deep stab wound that had pierced the left side of her back and reached her lung became infected, eventually developing into septicemia. As a result, her condition suddenly turned critical. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, she suffered two cardiac arrests on Friday morning and ultimately passed away.

Meanwhile, the accused, Roz Ali, was killed in a police operation the day after the incident. Following the post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, the mortal remains of Mridumudra Deka were brought to Gangapur. Her last rites were performed in an emotional atmosphere in the presence of thousands of mourners.

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