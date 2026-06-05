Morigaon Girl Attacked by Ex-Boyfriend After Ending Relationship; FIR Filed

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Days after the Mukalmua incident in Nalbari, a similar love-related incident has shocked residents of Morigaon. According to reports, a girl was attacked with a sharp weapon at her home in Mikirbheta by her ex-boyfriend out of anger over her ending the relationship. The accused, identified as Ribul Ali, allegedly harassed the girl for several days before committing the crime. The family members of the girl, along with the locals, have filed an FIR at the Mikirbheta PS in connection with the incident.

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