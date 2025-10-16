Assam: Croplands abandoned in Golaghat amidst human-wildlife conflict

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: In Golaghat district, many farmlands lie abandoned due to repeated attacks by monkeys, causing farmers to leave paddy fields and avoid growing vegetables or other crops. Similarly, wild elephants have forced farmers to abandon cultivation. This situation is worsening due to rampant deforestation. Out of 103,796.87 hectares of forest land under the Golaghat Forest Division (Nambor-Daigrung range), about 86,550 hectares are reportedly under encroachment. Even parts of the 134-hectare Deopahar area in Numaligarh remain encroached.

As forest areas shrink and become inhabited by humans, wild animals, especially elephants, are increasingly raiding villages, destroying crops, and attacking people in search of food. Human activities like illegal encroachment and construction along elephant corridors (migratory paths) have severely disrupted the natural movement and habitat of elephants. According to reports, in some places, people have even set up villages and farms directly on these corridors.

The problem is further worsened by deforestation for development projects like the expansion of National Highway 37 from Numaligarh to Dibrugarh, during which countless trees were cut down.

The destruction of forests has not only intensified human-wildlife conflict but has also contributed to climate change and other environmental issues.

