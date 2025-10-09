Rescued injured elephant calf in Bokakhati; another found in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An injured elephant calf has repeatedly fallen into a garden drain over the past three days in the Bokial–Dhalaguri tea garden area. With the help of a JCB, the calf was rescued from the drain several times, along with its mother, who kept following closely each time she was rescued too. The calf is in urgent need of medical attention.

Meanwhile, in Teliya Gaon near Numaligarh, another wild elephant calf was found separated from its mother today. Locals, upon seeing the injured calf in the field, immediately informed the forest department. The forest team arrived at the spot and rescued the calf from the field. One local person sustained an electric shock in the field. The injured calf has been sent to the Kaziranga Rescue Centre for treatment.

