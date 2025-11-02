Assam: Crowd gathers to watch ‘Roi Roi Binale’ in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: As a tribute to the late Assamese heartthrob Zubeen Garg, the first show of his last film “Roi Roi Binale” was held at Nazira Cinema Hall at 9 am today. Fans of Zubeen Garg gathered at the cinema hall to catch a glimpse of the film. Prior to the premiere, Nahar saplings were planted at the Nazira Cinema Hall premises as a tribute to the beloved artist. The first show of “Roi Roi Binale” began at 9 am, drawing a large crowd of fans eager to watch the film.

The 221-seater Nazira Cinema Hall is screening “Roi Roi Binale “ five times a day, at 9 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, and 9 pm. There’s a huge enthusiasm among Nazira’s audience to watch heartthrob Zubeen Garg’s last film, with all tickets booked up until November 10.

