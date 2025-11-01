Historic Day at the Box Office : “Roi Roi Binale” Earns ₹2.52 Crore, Fans Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati : “Roi Roi Binale”, the final film of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, opened to packed theatres across the state on its first day, collecting ₹2.52 crore at the box office. For many, the film was more than entertainment; it became a poignant occasion to celebrate and remember the life of an artist who defined Assamese music and cinema.

Fans arrived at theatres with flowers, photographs, and memories of the singer-actor, many moved to tears as they watched the screen. “He gave his life to music and cinema, and this film feels like his final message to us,” said a young fan outside a Guwahati cinema hall.

The narrative of “Roi Roi Binale”, reflecting elements of Zubeen Garg’s own life, resonated deeply with audiences, evoking both grief and gratitude. Across Assam, theatres became spaces of quiet reflection, applause, and homage.

Zubeen Garg’s legacy, his music, his devotion to Assamese art, and his connection with his fans continues to inspire, reminding the state that while the artist may have passed, his influence endures.