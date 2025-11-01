Top Headlines

Historic Day at the Box Office : “Roi Roi Binale” Earns ₹2.52 Crore, Fans Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The late music icon’s last cinematic venture earns ₹2.52 crore on opening day, turning theatres into spaces of remembrance and tribute.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Published on

Guwahati : “Roi Roi Binale”, the final film of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, opened to packed theatres across the state on its first day, collecting ₹2.52 crore at the box office. For many, the film was more than entertainment; it became a poignant occasion to celebrate and remember the life of an artist who defined Assamese music and cinema.

Fans arrived at theatres with flowers, photographs, and memories of the singer-actor, many moved to tears as they watched the screen. “He gave his life to music and cinema, and this film feels like his final message to us,” said a young fan outside a Guwahati cinema hall.

The narrative of “Roi Roi Binale”, reflecting elements of Zubeen Garg’s own life, resonated deeply with audiences, evoking both grief and gratitude. Across Assam, theatres became spaces of quiet reflection, applause, and homage.

Zubeen Garg’s legacy, his music, his devotion to Assamese art, and his connection with his fans  continues to inspire, reminding the state that while the artist may have passed, his influence endures.

Also Read : MoS Pabitra Margherita to Visit Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba to Strengthen India’s Ties with Latin America

Zubeen Garg
‘Roi Roi Binale’
pay tribute to Zubeen garg
Zubeen fans
Hit Box Office

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com