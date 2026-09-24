Assam CSCs hit by verification glitches, VLEs warn of disruption to rural services

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) associated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) across Assam are reportedly facing various difficulties over the physical verification process. Complaints have surfaced from different parts of the state regarding verification remaining pending, showing ‘No Physical Verification,’ or failing to reflect updated verification status.

CSCs play an important role in bringing various government and digital services closer to citizens, particularly in rural areas. However, VLEs claim that problems related to physical verification have created uncertainty over the functioning of several centres and their ability to provide services to the public.

The issue has reportedly affected Nalbari district as well, where operators of small computer and online service centres have expressed concern over the situation.

VLEs allege that even after complying with the prescribed requirements, their verification status has not been updated. They have therefore urged the concerned authorities to examine cases showing ‘Physical Verification Pending,’ ‘No Physical Verification,’ and non-updated verification status at the earliest.

Also Read: Infrastructure Push for Assam Cancer Care Hospital in Nalbari