Assam News

Infrastructure Push for Assam Cancer Care Hospital in Nalbari

With preparations for the construction of the proposed Assam Cancer Care Hospital in Nalbari gaining momentum, District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday
Assam Cancer Care Hospital
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A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: With preparations for the construction of the proposed Assam Cancer Care Hospital in Nalbari gaining momentum, District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday to assess the infrastructure requirements and expedite the necessary development works associated with the project.

The meeting focused particularly on strengthening the supporting infrastructure required for the proposed cancer-care facility. Key issues discussed included road widening, electrical facilities, and improvement of the drainage system, which are considered essential for ensuring smooth access and effective functioning of the hospital once operational.

Also Read: Day Care Cancer Centre inaugurated at Bongaigaon Civil Hospital

Nalbari
Assam Cancer Care Hospital
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