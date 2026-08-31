Assam: Trio extends personal assistance to flood-hit families in Gaurisagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: At a time when the devastating floods in July left thousands of people across Sivasagar district struggling for food, drinking water and other basic necessities, a small yet significant humanitarian initiative by three individuals emerged as a source of relief and hope for several flood-affected families in the Gaurisagar area.

Ananta Neog, a Junior District Administrative Assistant at the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s Office, along with his friends Manoj Kumar Baruah and Parthapratim Das, joined hands to provide personal assistance to people severely affected by the deluge. Driven by a sense of social responsibility and compassion, the trio reached out to several interior areas that were facing acute difficulties during the flood.

The devastating flood that began on July 19 severely affected the Gaurisagar region, leaving many villages inundated and disrupting normal life. While relief and rescue operations were being carried out by the district administration and various organisations, several interior pockets continued to face difficulties in accessing essential commodities.

Recognising the urgent needs of the affected people, Neog, Baruah and Das personally arranged and distributed various essential items among flood-hit residents in areas including Charing, Tetial Gaon, Gojpuria Gaon, Changmai Gaon, Namdang Gohain Gaon, Ailahabi, Ailamukh, Pabhajan, Hatighuli and Garakasharia, among others.

Their efforts went beyond merely distributing relief materials. By personally reaching out to people in affected and relatively interior areas, the three sought to ensure that assistance reached families who were in immediate need during one of the most difficult periods of the flood.

What makes their initiative particularly noteworthy is that Neog himself was not untouched by the calamity. His own residence was also affected by the flood. Despite facing the hardship personally, he, along with his two friends, continued their efforts to support other affected families. Their response reflected a strong spirit of empathy and solidarity at a time when communities were battling the consequences of the unprecedented flooding.

Although the initiative was primarily a personal effort by the trio, several individuals also extended their support and cooperation, helping them carry out the relief activities more effectively. Their collective contribution enabled essential assistance to reach a number of flood-affected households across the Gaurisagar area.

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