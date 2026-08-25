Assam: Cultural activist and dramatist Mahananda Saikia passes away at 81

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Mahananda Saikia, an iconic cultural activist, a known dramatist, social organiser and former GP Secretary of No. 3 Sootea Gaon Panchayat, breathed his last due to age-related ailments at his Kachari Ganon residence on Sunday. He was 81. Mahananda Saikia was the son of Gan Master Golak Saikia, a freedom fighter and a companion of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organisations of the greater Sootea area. His contribution in the cultural arena is uncountable. He was a bhaona artiste besides being a dramatist, actor, and singer. He played spectacular roles in various Assamese popular dramas like Interview, Sabhanetri, Lora Roja, and others. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. Organisations and individuals, including Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Sootea Town Committee Chairman Dipsikha Handique, Kachari Gaon VDC, among others, paid rich tributes to the mortal remains before the last rites were performed on Monday. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter, and other relatives.

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