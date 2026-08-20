Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah to Lead Sootea Divas Celebrations on August 20

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The second edition of Sootea Divas under the State Government's patronage is scheduled to be held on August 20 under the aegis of Sonitpur district administration at Sootea. Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah will attend the event as the chief guest, along with eminent journalist Adip Phukan as a distinguished guest. An open session will be held at Sootea Natya Bhawan on Thursday afternoon, after a flag-hoisting and tribute ceremony for the martyrs at the heritage Sootea police station premises in the morning.

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