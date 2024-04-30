Assam: Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Goroimari

GUWAHATI: In a deeply distressing incident shockwaves were sent through the community. A tremendous fire claimed the home of Bahadur Ali in Jahirpur village, located in Kamrup's Goroimari locality. Two young lives were tragically lost in the blaze. In addition, their mother was critically injured.

The brothers' names were Sajan Ali and Samej Ali. The heartbreaking fate they met was being consumed by flames in their own home. This occurred in the stillness of night. Samej was 22 years old and Sajan was 20 years old.

The incident occurred around 2 am. It disrupted the peaceful sleep of the rural village. Initial reports suggest an electrical short circuit within the premises may have sparked the blaze. This swiftly escalated into a devastating fire swallowing the residence.

Amid the turmoil and despair, there is another layer of sadness. It derives from the mute condition of the Bahadur Ali’s two sons. This adds yet another layer of poignancy to these already tragic circumstances.

Local authorities and firefighting personnel responded promptly to a distress call. They rushed to the scene and fought the ferocious flames in a desperate bid to contain the disaster. The blaze however, had already exacted a devastating cost. Two siblings lost their lives and their mother Anjuara Begum, suffered severe injuries.

In the aftermath, Sajan and Samej Ali's charred remains were pulled from the smoldering ruins. The police made this discovery. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). This is part of the authorities' attempt to understand the full extent of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Anjuara Begum is undergoing intensive medical treatment at a local hospital. She is battling both physical and emotional scars from the catastrophic event. The community is standing in solidarity with the bereaved family. Prayers and support are being offered in their time of profound grief and anguish.