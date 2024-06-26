Assam: Cylinder Blast at Fancy Bazar Ghat in Guwahati Injures Four Labourers

GUWAHATI: A suspected cylinder blast at Fancy Bazar Ghat in Guwahati, Assam, left four labourers injured on Wednesday, June 26. The incident occurred in the morning while the labourers were engaged in bridge construction work at the site.

According to initial reports, the explosion is believed to have been caused by a technical issue with one of the gas cylinders being used in the construction process. Eyewitnesses recounted hearing a loud blast, followed by scenes of chaos as workers and bystanders rushed to aid the injured.

Emergency services were promptly called to the scene, and the injured labourers were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the labourers is currently unknown.

Preliminary assessments suggest that a malfunction in the gas cylinder might have triggered the blast. Local authorities have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to ensure the safety of other workers on-site.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of panic immediately following the explosion. "There was a loud bang, and suddenly everyone was running around, trying to help the injured," said one bystander who was present at the time of the blast. "It was chaotic, but people quickly came together to assist the workers."

The bridge construction project at Fancy Bazar Ghat has been ongoing for several months, with numerous labourers working on-site daily. Safety protocols for handling gas cylinders and other hazardous materials are typically enforced, but this incident raises concerns about the effectiveness of these measures.

Authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future. They have also stated that the injured labourers are receiving the best possible medical care.

The incident has highlighted the risks faced by construction workers, especially those handling potentially dangerous equipment and materials. As the investigation continues, there is a growing call for stricter safety regulations and more rigorous enforcement to protect the lives of those working in hazardous environments.

The community remains on edge as they await further updates on the condition of the injured workers and the outcome of the investigation.