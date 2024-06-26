Meghalaya BJP Vice President Bernard Marak Accuses Pseudo Leaders of Sowing Discord

SHIILLONG: Bernard N Marak Vice President of Meghalaya BJP and Tura MDC has publicly criticized certain pseudo BJP leaders for attempting to create division within party. On June 25, Marak addressed issue. He emphasized that these individuals are issuing anonymous statements against other party leaders. Their goal is to sow discord.

"Recently strong accusations were levelled through a statement by anonymous sources claiming to be leaders from Garo Hills district. These recent statements issued against BJP Pravari of Meghalaya, Dr. M Chuba Ao. Occasionally against State President Rikman G Momin. These are works of pseudo-BJP leaders" Marak stated.

Marak underscored that true leaders from Garo Hills have fully accepted Central leadership's decision not to field candidate in Lok Sabha elections. "Those who were not happy have already left party. Some of them still claim to be party karyakartas. These fake BJP leaders intentionally claim to be from Garo Hills. They would never reveal their names. They are either those who left party during Lok Sabha election or those who are disappointed to see Garo Hills united," he added.

Highlighting the unity among genuine BJP leaders in Garo Hills. Marak expressed concern over the impact of anonymous statements on the party's internal trust. "We are prominent leaders from Garo Hills and there is unity amongst those who continue to be in party. But some reporters are publishing statements from leaders who don't dare to reveal their name. Probably turning some statements into paid news" he said.

Marak further stated that BJP karyakartas have shown their discontent. Over these divisive tactics. "Such kind of statements are compelling Centre and State leaders to doubt leaders from Garo Hills. Therefore media houses and reporters are requested not to publish any statement from anonymous sources," he concluded.

This public denouncement by Marak highlights the ongoing struggles within political parties. To maintain unity and the challenges posed by anonymous dissenters