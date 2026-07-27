Assam: Cylinder blast leaves four labourers dead in Udharbond

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: In a tragic incident, at least four labourers were killed on Sunday noon in a gas cylinder explosion inside a rod manufacturing unit in Pangram, Udharbond. The incident, which occurred inside KD Global Infrastructure Limited, created panic in the area.

Minister Kaushik Rai, along with District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, arrived at the spot to inspect the rescue operation. Rai said the number of casualties and cause of the explosion were yet to be ascertained.

A team of forensic experts from Guwahati would arrive here to find out the exact reason behind such a major blast. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the bereaved families, Rai added. Initial reports gathered from the local residents indicated the burst of an LPG cylinder, kept inside the factory, led to the incident. They demanded an immediate shutdown of the factory since it is in the residential area.

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