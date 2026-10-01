Assam: DA-JGUA scheme boosts tribal farmers in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Agricultural inputs were distributed among tribal farmers of the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency with the aim of encouraging scientific cultivation of off-season vegetables at low cost and improving their economic prospects.

The distribution programme was held at the Office of the Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Boko, on Wednesday evening under the Centre's 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' (DA-JGUA).

Also Read: Assam: Aaranyak trains Kohora farmers in lemon, pepper propagation