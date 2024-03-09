Tinsukia College NSS Unit organised NSS Annual Special Camp

TINSUKIA: A 7-day NSS Annual Special Camp, organised by Tinsukia College NSS Unit, got underway at Natun Rongagora ME School in the suburb of Tinsukia on Tuesday. The module prepared during the camp events encompasses capacity building as well as awareness programme besides holding workshops for volunteers and local villagers on some key issues.

Boikuntha Das, programme officer of the NSS unit said that 54 volunteers have participated in the camp. The activities which would be highlighted in the camp are survey of the village, mock drill on disaster preparedness with the support of Civil Defence, session on adult education, health camp with the help of Civil Hospital, workshop on Dhul Badan and other musical instruments, conservation of forest, plantation drive, celebration of International Women’s Day, visit to panchayat office and vegetable farm, yoga session, workshop of handloom weaving, deliberation on traditional knowledge and games and sports, Das informed adding that the expertise from different fields were requested to deliver lectures.

