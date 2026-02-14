Assam: Darrang court sentences Safiqul Islam to 20 years in POCSO case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a decisive verdict reinforcing the protection of children from sexual offences, Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Darrang, Dimple Boro, has convicted 27-year-old Safiqul Islam in connection with POCSO Case No. 31/2020 and Kharupetia Police Station Case No. 184/2019 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The case pertains to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2018. The offence took place in an abandoned room, resulting in the victim’s pregnancy. The girl later gave birth to a daughter, who was approximately two years old at the time she testified in court. Following a thorough trial, the accused was found guilty of penetrative sexual assault on a minor. On conviction, the Court sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for twenty years and imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000, with a default clause of six months’ simple imprisonment in case of non-payment. The prosecution was conducted on behalf of the State by Ms. Minati Deka, Additional Public Prosecutor.

