Assam: Darrang district puts women at helm, signalling a new era of leadership

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a first for the district, Darrang's administration, law and order, and local governance are now largely led by women, a development being widely seen as a strong statement of women's empowerment and public trust.

The appointment of Sharmistha Baruah as the first woman Senior Superintendent of Police on Tuesday further strengthens this leadership bench. She joins District Commissioner Ayushi Jain and Kalpana Deka, Chief Executive Officer of the Darrang Zilla Parishad, at the helm of district affairs.

Several other key positions are also held by women. Phulkon Narzary and Ima Das serve as Additional Superintendents of Police. In Sipajhar, Papori Das is Co-District Commissioner, assisted by Fami Mushahari and Ruchi Agasti as Assistant Commissioners. The Sipajhar and Patharighat revenue circles are headed by Bharti Bora and Kaberi Rangpipi, respectively. Chumpi Chutia holds charge as District Information and Public Relations Officer, while Manisha Mahanta leads the Sipajhar Cultural Centre.

The trend extends to elected bodies as well. Nilima Devi, the first woman legislator from Mangaldai and currently Minister for Fisheries, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, continues to represent the district. Shewali Goswami Kalita is President of the Zilla Parishad and Porismita Nath serves as Vice-President. All three municipal boards in the district are chaired by women - Nirmali Devi in Mangaldai, Krishna Saha in Kharupetia, and Pinakshi Sharma in Sipajhar.

Officials describe the shift as a natural progression rather than an exception. "Serving in top posts is now a regular process for women, just as it is for men," said Co-District Commissioner Papori Das. CEO Kalpana Deka, drawing on her earlier experience in Nalbari where women, except the minister, were at the helm, said work would continue smoothly under the new leadership.

Senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das reflected a common public sentiment, "As a woman keeps her house in proper order, it is hoped that these lady officers will manage the district just as smoothly, like their own home."

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