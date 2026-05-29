Darrang DDMA announces strict measures to curb fake news during disasters

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In response to the growing concern over the spread of unverified, baseless, and misleading information on social media and other communication platforms during emergencies and disaster situations, the Darrang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced special measures to prevent panic among the public and ensure smooth rescue and relief operations.

Under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the District Commissioner and Chairperson of DDMA, Ayushi Jain, has issued a formal directive prohibiting the publication, sharing, or dissemination of any unverified or baseless disaster-related information on social media or any other medium.

As part of this initiative, a Fact-Check Committee has been constituted to identify, verify, and prevent the circulation of fake news during disaster situations. The committee has been empowered to identify fake content on social media, initiate necessary removal actions, and recommend legal proceedings under the Disaster Management Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Information Technology (IT) Act.

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