Assam: Darrang-Jorhat police bust inter-district gold theft racket

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a significant joint operation, teams from Darrang and Jorhat police busted an inter-district criminal racket on Wednesday night, recovering a large quantity of stolen gold ornaments valued at approximately Rs. 6 lakh.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Jorhat Police team, led by Inspector Nipu Kalita, Officer-in-Charge of Dalgaon Police Station in Darrang, conducted a raid at the residence of Lokman Ali in No. 1/2 Baruajhar village under Dalgaon PS. The stolen gold ornaments, reportedly taken from three families in Jorhat, were found buried underground at the location.

Lokman Ali was arrested during the raid. Based on his statements, three more associates were apprehended: Abu Bakkar Siddique, owner of a jewellery shop in Bechimari; Nur Mohammad of Baligaon village; and Saidur Rahman of Ojagaon village.

The police also recovered a new Bolero vehicle from the group, believed to have been used in their criminal operations. All four accused were produced before the court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody. Following further disclosures, a police team has proceeded to Barpeta district to track down other members of this notorious gang. Investigations are ongoing.

This successful operation highlights the effectiveness of inter-district coordination between Darrang and Jorhat police in cracking down on organized theft and burglary networks in Assam.

